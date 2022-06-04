Kids Run returns to Buffalo's Delaware Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Fun and fitness took center stage in Buffalo's Delaware Park this weekend.

It's the return of the annual Kids Run hosted by the Independent Health Foundation.

More than 5,000 people took part in the event along Ring Road Saturday.

There was a mini-dash for younger kids, and a nearly two-mile family fun run or walk.

It's all designed to kick start the summer with healthy lifestyle choices in mind.

It's a comeback, like so many local events, the annual Kids Run has been on hold the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.