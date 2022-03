BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some local children have a hearty appetite for learning.

An event called Kids in the Kitchen took place Saturday at The Resource Council of Western New York on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

This is part of the YMCA's Y on the Fly program, in conjunction with Feedmore WNY.

The kids learned about a food group, then created a delicious snack.

They also received all the ingredients to recreate the recipe at home.

The YMCA provided a free lunch to everyone who attended the event.