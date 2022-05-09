Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kids, cows and cookies: a perfect Mother's Day recipe at Explore & More

Mother's day at Canalside with a focus on family fun
PIC COWS.jpg
wkbw
PIC COWS.jpg
Posted at 9:00 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 21:00:43-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It was a day of making special memories on mom's big day in Buffalo.

The Explore & More, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside hosted a large number of families Sunday, all with mothers in mind.

Children took part in a variety of fun and engaging activities, from creating works of art for mom, to petting some real cows outside in the sunshine.

Those cows are a mother, April, and her new calf, May.

The kids also made Mother's Day cards, and all moms got a coupon for a free cookie.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine