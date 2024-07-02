Watch Now
KeyBank's 'Automated Thank You Machines' full of treats coming to Buffalo

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 02, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — KeyBank has a new take on the ATM — its "Automated Thank You Machines" don't dispense cash, they dispense treats!

According to KeyBank, users will see a screen, “withdraw,” and get a fun receipt. They will travel around Buffalo via electric bikes, dispensing treats like cookies, tacos or toys.

Here is when and where you'll be able to fund them:

Wednesday, July 3rd

  • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. - Outside Sahlen Field prior to the start of the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Bisons
  • 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Buffalo River Fest Park (249 Ohio Street in Buffalo)

Thursday, July 4th

  • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Delaware Park
  • 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Canalside in Buffalo

KeyBank said this is part of its “Meet You in the Moment” campaign and is a fun and unique way to say thank you to the communities it serves.

