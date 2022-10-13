KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially time to do that hockey! The Buffalo Sabres are back in the KeyBank Center Thursday, October 13, against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres are looking for a building season, and it all starts with that first regular season game. But, another team in the KeyBank Center looking for a great season is Delaware North, the catering staff in the arena.

They've done a total revamp of their menu for the 2022-23 season, with dozens of food items to choose:

Perry Market

Porchetta Sandwich Korean Chicken Quesadilla Hawaiian Beef Dog

General Concessions

Baja Fish Tacos Spicy Cheese Dog Mustard Pulled Pork Sandwich Artisan Deli Sandwich Walking Taco La Nova Chicken Wings

The Lexus Club

Beef Tacos Chicken Tacos Korean BBQ Taco Nachos Supreme Churros

The KeyBank Club

Carved Sandwiches Chicken Wing Dip Jalapeno Poppers Pulled Pork Sandwich Speciality Burger Pierogi Poutine Buffalo Brookie Rice Crispy Treat



Puck drop for Thursday's game is at 7 pm