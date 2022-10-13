Watch Now
KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin play

Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially time to do that hockey! The Buffalo Sabres are back in the KeyBank Center Thursday, October 13, against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres are looking for a building season, and it all starts with that first regular season game. But, another team in the KeyBank Center looking for a great season is Delaware North, the catering staff in the arena.

They've done a total revamp of their menu for the 2022-23 season, with dozens of food items to choose:

  • Perry Market
    • Porchetta Sandwich
    • Korean Chicken Quesadilla
    • Hawaiian Beef Dog
  • General Concessions
    • Baja Fish Tacos
    • Spicy Cheese Dog
    • Mustard Pulled Pork Sandwich
    • Artisan Deli Sandwich
    • Walking Taco
    • La Nova Chicken Wings
  • The Lexus Club
    • Beef Tacos
    • Chicken Tacos
    • Korean BBQ Taco
    • Nachos Supreme
    • Churros
  • The KeyBank Club
    • Carved Sandwiches
    • Chicken Wing Dip
    • Jalapeno Poppers
    • Pulled Pork Sandwich
    • Speciality Burger
    • Pierogi Poutine
    • Buffalo Brookie
    • Rice Crispy Treat

Puck drop for Thursday's game is at 7 pm

