KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially time to do that hockey! The Buffalo Sabres are back in the KeyBank Center Thursday, October 13, against the Ottawa Senators.
The Sabres are looking for a building season, and it all starts with that first regular season game. But, another team in the KeyBank Center looking for a great season is Delaware North, the catering staff in the arena.
They've done a total revamp of their menu for the 2022-23 season, with dozens of food items to choose:
- Perry Market
- Porchetta Sandwich
- Korean Chicken Quesadilla
- Hawaiian Beef Dog
- General Concessions
- Baja Fish Tacos
- Spicy Cheese Dog
- Mustard Pulled Pork Sandwich
- Artisan Deli Sandwich
- Walking Taco
- La Nova Chicken Wings
- The Lexus Club
- Beef Tacos
- Chicken Tacos
- Korean BBQ Taco
- Nachos Supreme
- Churros
- The KeyBank Club
- Carved Sandwiches
- Chicken Wing Dip
- Jalapeno Poppers
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
- Speciality Burger
- Pierogi Poutine
- Buffalo Brookie
- Rice Crispy Treat
Puck drop for Thursday's game is at 7 pm