Kevin James is set to perform in Buffalo

Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 14, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Kevin James is set to perform at Buffalo's Shea's Performing Arts Center on Sunday June 2nd starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the center's website or at it's box office which can be reached at (716) 847-0850.

James started his journey in comedy in 1996 after being discovered at the Montreal Comedy Festival.

He branched out into TV including King of Queens which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

He has also been involved in several movies and franchises including Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1&2, the Grown Ups series and Here Comes the Boom.

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices are permitted at the show.

