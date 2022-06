BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emmy and Grammy-nominated actor and comedian Kevin Hart will bring the "Reality Check Tour" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on October 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here and fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale that begins Wednesday, at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

The show in Buffalo is one of 19 new shows added to the tour which now has 70 dates.