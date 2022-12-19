Ken-Ton band instructor named top ten finalists for Grammy Music Educator Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ken-Ton's band instructor has been named one of the ten top finalists for the Grammy Music Educator Award.

The band instructor, Phil Aguglia of Kenmore East High School, sat down with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person and shared his excitement about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I was shocked because it was unexpected," Aguglia says. "I've been through this before. I was at the semifinals in 2015, and even then, getting that call that I was the 25 finalist rocked my world then."

Out of over a thousand applicants, he's one of ten to be recognized to be considered in winning that Grammy Music Educator Award.

"But my colleague really encouraged me so I said okay I'm really at the end of my career well and I'll take one more swing at this and see how it goes," he says.

The band instructor's students are also part of this exciting journey.

"So I told the kids, let's make this our rollercoaster together because this is not something you win every year," he says. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be recognized as a winner of the Grammy Educator Award."

Phil tells 7 News his father inspired him to play the trumpet as a kid, leading him to mentor so many students at Kenmore East High School.

"The fact that we can celebrate this as a community is a big thing," he says. "This is not something that happens every day, so let's relish the moment. Let's relish the opportunity to shed some light."

Phil Aguglia says he's excited for the winner to be announced next month, and that winner will be flown to L.A. for Grammy week in February.