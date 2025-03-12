Kent State students travel to Buffalo for 'Alternative Spring Break' and give back to the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Laughter and excitement filled the air at the Seneca Street Community Development Corporation (CDC) this week as local students in the after-school program welcomed new friends from out of town.

Instead of heading home or vacationing in tropical destinations for spring break, a group of students from Kent State University in Ohio chose to spend their time giving back to the Buffalo community.

Taylor Demmerling, one of the visiting students, expressed her enthusiasm for the experience.

“It doesn't feel like a service trip to me," Demmerling said. "It’s just like a vacation, I’m having fun, doing things that make me feel good and making others feel good; it’s fruit for the soul."

The alternative spring break program at Seneca Street CDC allows college students to connect with younger students, offering mentorship, academic support, and meaningful interactions through play and learning.

The Kent State students spend their days helping with homework, engaging in games, and forming bonds that leave lasting impressions.

Seneca Street CDC Executive Director Cheryl Bird expressed her gratitude for the volunteers and the impact they are making.

“I am so amazed by these Kent State students who have really given up a lot to be here with us, and we are really grateful for them,” Bird said.

"By having college students come in, our kids realize, 'Yes, I can do it,'" she said. "These students are just a few years older than them and have achieved so much, showing them that they can do it too."

The visiting students, in turn, are gaining just as much from the experience.

As the week comes to a close, both the volunteers and the local students will walk away with more than just memories; they’ll carry lessons of kindness, connection, and the power of giving back.