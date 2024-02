BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenny Chesney will bring the "Sun Goes Down" Tour to Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 27.

Chesney will be joined by special guest Megan Moroney.

A Live Nation presale with the code ENERGY begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here.