Kenmore woman sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdose death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore woman has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to the death of a 47-year-old man.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Ashley M. Holmes was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court and received the maximum sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

Holmes was arrested on August 19, 2023, after an investigation into a deadly overdose on Linden Avenue in Buffalo. The district attorney's office said Holmes knowingly and unlawfully sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to 47-year-old Robert R. Chimera which resulted in his death. A quantity of fentanyl-laced cocaine was found in Holmes' bedroom during the investigation.

Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide in June.

“Far too many people in Erie County have died from an opioid overdose. This case highlights the need for the passage of Chelsey’s Law. This defendant knowingly sold cocaine mixed with a deadly amount of fentanyl to her friend, which resulted in his tragic death. If this legislation had been in effect, we could have charged this defendant with manslaughter, and if convicted she would have faced up to 15 years in prison. I will continue to urge our state legislators to pass Chelsey’s Law, which will help New York State prosecutors hold drug dealers who sell lethal drugs like fentanyl accountable for these deaths." - Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane

