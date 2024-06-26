Kenmore woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdose death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore woman has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to the death of a 47-year-old man.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Ashley M. Holmes pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to one count of criminally negligent homicide.
Holmes was arrested on August 19, 2023, after an investigation into a deadly overdose on Linden Avenue in Buffalo. The district attorney's office said Holmes knowingly and unlawfully sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to 47-year-old Robert R. Chimera which resulted in his death. A quantity of fentanyl-laced cocaine was found in Holmes' bedroom during the investigation.
She faces a maximum of four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22. She remains held on bail set at $500,000 cash or bond.
“Too many people in Erie County have either died from an overdose or have been impacted by this epidemic as the number of confirmed deaths continues to rise. I encourage anyone who is struggling with substance abuse disorder to seek help as these addictive street drugs could be laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl. We are committed to efforts to curb this deadly epidemic. My office will continue to prosecute people who peddle this poison."
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use help is available.
You can find resources below:
The ECDOH offers harm reduction supplies and peer support, you can call (716) 858-7695 for those resources.
According to the ECDOH, other resources include:
- Carry Narcan, and know how and when to use it. Text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan and fentanyl test strips mailed to you for free. Narcan is always available in the lobby of the Rath Building in Buffalo. MATTERS Network also has Narcan vending machines in Western New York.
- Never use alone. Have Narcan and a friend with you who is not using drugs, or contact a service like Never Use Alone.
- Test your drugs for fentanyl even if you think it is cocaine or another substance that is not an opioid. Free test strips available from the Erie County Department of Health. Call (716) 858-7695.
- Seek support. ECDOH has peer navigators and a family coordinator; call (716) 858-7695. The Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline is available 24/7 with referrals for individuals and their families. Call (716) 831-7007.
- Seek treatment. Local hospital emergency departments can connect patients to immediate medication addiction treatment. Ask for MATTERS Network, a service that rapidly refers people with opioid use disorder or people who use opioids to treatment, peer support and medication. Patients can be seen at outpatient treatment agencies within 24 hours; call 800-622-4357 or visit any local emergency department. Virtual emergency department medication addiction treatment services are also available.