Kenmore woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdose death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore woman has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to the death of a 47-year-old man.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Ashley M. Holmes pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to one count of criminally negligent homicide.

Holmes was arrested on August 19, 2023, after an investigation into a deadly overdose on Linden Avenue in Buffalo. The district attorney's office said Holmes knowingly and unlawfully sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to 47-year-old Robert R. Chimera which resulted in his death. A quantity of fentanyl-laced cocaine was found in Holmes' bedroom during the investigation.

She faces a maximum of four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22. She remains held on bail set at $500,000 cash or bond.

“Too many people in Erie County have either died from an overdose or have been impacted by this epidemic as the number of confirmed deaths continues to rise. I encourage anyone who is struggling with substance abuse disorder to seek help as these addictive street drugs could be laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl. We are committed to efforts to curb this deadly epidemic. My office will continue to prosecute people who peddle this poison." - Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane

