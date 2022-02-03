Watch
Kenmore woman charged with allegedly stealing money from high school volleyball fundraisers

Posted at 4:09 PM, Feb 03, 2022
KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Kenmore woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing money from high school volleyball fundraisers.

Investigators say 42-year-old Kerri Brown of Kenmore who was the treasurer of the Kenmore West Girl’s Volleyball Booster Club, became the subject of an investigation when the organization’s bank account had insufficient funds to purchase pizza for the high school student athletes.

According to investigators, between July 2018 and June 2020, Brown allegedly pocketed cash from various fundraisers, stealing approximately $12,129.00 from the organization.

Brown was released and a return court date has not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

