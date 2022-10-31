Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District impacted by bus driver shortage on Monday

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District was impacted by a bus driver shortage on Monday.

A district spokesperson told 7 News that it faced a shortage of 21 bus drivers Monday morning due to unfilled positions and driver absences.

According to the spokesperson, the district's transportation department worked throughout the morning to address the shortage and only five bus routes in total did not have a dedicated driver at the regularly scheduled time. Three were high school buses and two were special education buses. Several stops were covered by other buses and all special education families were contacted and transported by bus later in the morning if they were unable to arrange for alternate transportation.