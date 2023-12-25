Kenmore Police searching for suspect after man was shot three times on Christmas Day

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 23-year-old Buffalo man to the hospital on Christmas Day.

Police said the shooting happened Monday at approximately 1 p.m. outside Sam's Shop & Deli on Kenmore Avenue. Police said an "unknown" shooter walked up to a group that had just left the store when shots were fired. Police said the suspect then fled, and was last seen crossing Kenmore Avenue.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, our crew noted a deli employee was sweeping the broken glass on the sidewalk.

Buffalo Police Department and Town of Tonawanda Police Department are helping with the investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call the Kenmore Police Department at (716) 875-1234.