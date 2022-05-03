Kenmore police searching for missing 75-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenmore police need your help locating a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

According to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse 75-year-old Luis Rodriguez was last seen on West Hazeltine Avenue in the Village of Kenmore around 6 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a red flannel button-down jacket, gray sweatpants and black and pink sneakers.

Officials say Rodriguez only speaks Spanish and is believed to be on foot in the local area.