BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A missing vulnerable adult alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 75-year-old man, around noon Tuesday Kenmore police announced the man was located.

According to the alert from the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse 75-year-old Luis Rodriguez was missing from a location in the Village of Kenmore around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Around noon Tuesday Kenmore police posted on the department's Facebook page that Rodriguez was located.