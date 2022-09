VILLAGE OF KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore Police Department is currently investigating an early morning homicide in Kenmore.

The body of a Tonawanda man, 42-year-old David Pierce, was found with gunshot wounds in the driveway of 157 Tremont Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

Kenmore Police report that this is an isolated incident with no hazard to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenmore Police Department at 716-875-1234.