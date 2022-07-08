Watch Now
Kenmore man sentenced in connection to fatal crash in South Buffalo in February 2021

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in South Buffalo in February 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Jason P. Washington was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of one-and-two-thirds to five years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on February 28, 2021 Washington was driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence of alcohol on Seneca Street when he crossed the double yellow line and crashed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle near Archer Avenue. 57-year-old Thomas Shoemaker of West Seneca was driving the other vehicle and was killed. Washington and his female passenger were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

Washington pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in October 2021.

