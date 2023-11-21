Kenmore man pleads guilty to engaging in sexual conduct with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Justin Barker of Kenmore pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act.

According to the district attorney's office, between March 2018 and October 2019, Barker engaged in sexual conduct on multiple occasions with another person who was less than 15 years old at locations in the Town of Amherst and the City of Buffalo.

Barker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21. He faces a maximum of up to seven years in prison and remains released on bail set at $75,000 cash, bond or property.