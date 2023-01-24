Kenmore man pleads guilty to criminal sexual act

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Kenmore man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree.

On July 3, 2022, the defendant, 43-year-old Mark Trykowski, forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with an adult woman at a location in Buffalo. Trykowski was not known to the victim.

After the attack, the victim was transported to ECMC where she underwent a rape kit. Trykowski was linked to the rape through DNA and other evidence.

The defendant who was a registered sex offender at the time of the crime will face a maximum of 25 years in prison, during his sentencing on March 10.

Trykowski is currently being held without bail.