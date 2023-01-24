Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenmore man pleads guilty to criminal sexual act

Untitled design (97).png
Erie County District Attorney
Untitled design (97).png
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 16:17:09-05

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Kenmore man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree.

On July 3, 2022, the defendant, 43-year-old Mark Trykowski, forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with an adult woman at a location in Buffalo. Trykowski was not known to the victim.

After the attack, the victim was transported to ECMC where she underwent a rape kit. Trykowski was linked to the rape through DNA and other evidence.

The defendant who was a registered sex offender at the time of the crime will face a maximum of 25 years in prison, during his sentencing on March 10.

Trykowski is currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up