Kenmore man pleads guilty for role in Elmwood Village burglary that occurred during protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore man has pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in connection with his role in an Elmwood Village burglary that occurred during a protest in 2020.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 23-year-old Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to one count of burglary in the third degree.

According to the district attorney's office, around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2020 unknown individuals broke through a window and burglarized a liquor store on Elmwood Avenue near West Utica Street. The burglary occurred while the liquor store was closed and a protest was underway in the city. Hill and other unknown individuals stole merchandise.

As part of Hill's guilty plea he was permitted to enter U-CAN ERIE, a court-monitored anti-crime mentorship program. The district attorney's office said the program is for those ages 18 to 25 who have been charged with their first non-violent felony offense and have been considered to be likely to re-offend.

"The program provides individualized support and services to young defendants in an effort to change their mindset and improve their lives for the future. The overall goal is to reduce recidivism through early intervention that addresses the specific needs of the defendant through mentorship and court-monitored goals, which are intended to set the defendant on a path for a productive future in our community and reduce their likelihood of further criminal behavior," a release says.

The program is a collaboration between the court, district attorney’s office, Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Erie County Probation Department, Peaceprints of WNY and Project Blue.

You can find more information on the program here.