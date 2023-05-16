Kenmore man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190 north near Route 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to police, troopers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. Sunday on the I-190 north near the ramp to Route 198.

Police said following the initial investigation it was determined that 27-year-old Nathan Wheeler of Kenmore was operating a motorcycle north on the I-190 and attempted to take the ramp to Route 198 and struck the barrier on the west side of the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.