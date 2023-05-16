Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenmore man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190 north near Route 198

new york state police.jpg
WKBW
new york state police.jpg
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 14:27:41-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to police, troopers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. Sunday on the I-190 north near the ramp to Route 198.

Police said following the initial investigation it was determined that 27-year-old Nathan Wheeler of Kenmore was operating a motorcycle north on the I-190 and attempted to take the ramp to Route 198 and struck the barrier on the west side of the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up