Kenmore man arrested after Somali flag stolen from Niagara Square in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say an arrest has been made after a Somali flag was stolen from Niagara Square in Buffalo.

Police were made aware of the stolen flag and damage to the pole's cable and access panel on July 2. A flag-raising ceremony had taken place the prior day.

WATCH: Somali flag stolen from flagpole in Niagara Square, BPD also investigating threat against City Hall

Somali flag stolen from flagpole in Niagara Square, BPD also investigating threat against City Hall

According to police, detectives began their investigation, and a suspect had been identified on Wednesday.

Police said 33-year-old Justin Essa of Kenmore has been charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny.

On July 3, Mayor Sean Ryan held a press conference in response to the Somali flag being stolen.

WATCH: Buffalo mayor defends Somali flag ceremony at Niagara Square amid threats, harassment