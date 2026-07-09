Kenmore man arrested after Somali flag stolen from Niagara Square in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say an arrest has been made after a Somali flag was stolen from Niagara Square in Buffalo.
Police were made aware of the stolen flag and damage to the pole's cable and access panel on July 2. A flag-raising ceremony had taken place the prior day.
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According to police, detectives began their investigation, and a suspect had been identified on Wednesday.
Police said 33-year-old Justin Essa of Kenmore has been charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny.
On July 3, Mayor Sean Ryan held a press conference in response to the Somali flag being stolen.
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