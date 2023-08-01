Kenmore man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Justin Barker of Kenmore was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, one count of third-degree criminal sexual act, and four counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to the district attorney's office, between March 2018 and October 2019, Barker allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with another person younger than 16 years old on multiple occasions at multiple locations in Amherst and Buffalo.

He was released on bail set at $75,000 cash, bond or property, and a return court date has not been scheduled.

If Barker is convicted of the highest count he faces up to seven years in prison.