Kenmore family sells WNY-themed ornaments to benefit Roswell Park

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can get your holiday shopping done early and help out the Western New York community at the same time.

Starting Nov. 7, the McPartland family from Kenmore is inviting Western New Yorkers to "untrim" their WNY-themed Christmas tree.

Lisa McPartland is selling special handcrafted ornaments to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center.

The ornaments feature Western New York favorites including Buffalo wings, the Labatt grain towers, Cheerios and more.

There are over 250 ornaments available for purchase. Each ornament ranges from $5 to $25.

You can claim the ornaments you would like to buy on the "All Western New York Christmas Tree" Facebook Page.

Ornaments will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

Each ornament also includes tickets for the McPartland's “Gift Under the Tree” raffle, which features items valued at more than $250.

Like the ornaments, all the prizes will be WNY-themed, including a pair of 200-level tickets to a 2023 Buffalo Bandits game.

The larger the donation request for an ornament, the more raffle tickets will be included.

The Gift under the Tree drawing will be held Dec. 12, so ornaments must be claimed and paid for by Dec. 11.

Shipping will be free, as the McPartlands are donating postage in lieu of sending out their own Christmas cards this year.

All money raised from 'Untrim the Tree' will go to the McPartland family's 2023 Ride for Roswell fundraiser.