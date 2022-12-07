Kenmore drops attempt to use eminent domain to expand police station

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenmore leaders have dropped their attempt to use eminent domain to expand its police station, saving a pair of local businesses.

Mayor Patrick Mang tells 7 News the village will instead expand the Kenmore Police station into its existing parking lot and add a second floor to the current building.

He says the negotiations on a price point to buy the building housing Insty-Prints and Colvin Cleaners stalled, making the option to make the newly-planned expansions more attractive.

The village said it was considering using eminent domain in November, upsetting neighbors and the owners of both businesses.

Colvin Cleaners Vice President, Chris Billoni, posted on Facebook Wednesday, thanking village leadership for reconsidering their plans.

Mang says the village hopes to begin construction on the expansions to the current police station in the spring.