KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — Colvin Boulevard is back open after a dumpster fire caused responding officers to evacuate the Kenmore Village Apartments early this morning.

The building is at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Colvin. The road was shut down while multiple departments were on scene.

Crews said they responded to calls of a dumpster fire at 3:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the small fire within 10 minutes, but smoke got into the ventilation system.

No one who lives inside the building or any firefighters were injured, according to officials.

HAPPENING NOW: Colvin Ave. is blocked off as residents of the Kenmore Village Senior Apartments are being loaded into buses as fire crews work to clear smoke from the building.



Fire officials say smoke from a dumpster fire got into the ventilation system. Everyone is safe @WKBW pic.twitter.com/IVv3l4ru0A — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) July 5, 2022

Firefighters loaded residents into buses, mostly senior citizens, taking them to the Kenmore Charity Center, where they can wait while the ventilation system is cleared out.

Arson investigators are on scene but fire authorities tell 7 News there is no cause for concern at this time.