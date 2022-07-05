Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenmore apartment building evacuated due to a dumpster fire

Fire crews responded to the Kenmore Village Apartments at 3:30 this morning
Kenmore Apartment fire
WKBW
Kenmore Village Apartments was evacuated after an early morning dumpster fire.
Kenmore Apartment fire
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 07:52:00-04

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — Colvin Boulevard is back open after a dumpster fire caused responding officers to evacuate the Kenmore Village Apartments early this morning.

The building is at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Colvin. The road was shut down while multiple departments were on scene.

Crews said they responded to calls of a dumpster fire at 3:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the small fire within 10 minutes, but smoke got into the ventilation system.

No one who lives inside the building or any firefighters were injured, according to officials.

Firefighters loaded residents into buses, mostly senior citizens, taking them to the Kenmore Charity Center, where they can wait while the ventilation system is cleared out.

Arson investigators are on scene but fire authorities tell 7 News there is no cause for concern at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United