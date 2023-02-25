Kenilworth Fire Department kicks off the first Fish Fry Friday during Lent

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was a fish fry frenzy at Kenilworth Fire Company for the first Friday of Lent.

This fire hall has been operational and serving the community since 1919, and organizers say this is their 19th year putting on their fish fry fundraiser.

"It's a good time," said Fish Fry Chair, Keith Griener. "It's a brotherhood, a sisterhood and a friendly bunch of people."

Griener said the fish fry fundraiser is a huge money maker for the fire hall, and they are grateful for the community giving back to them.

Kenilworth Fire Company will be serving fish fries every Friday during Lent.

Whether it be pick up or delivery, you can stop over to 84 Hawthorne Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda between 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. to pick up your dinner.