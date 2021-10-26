Ken-Ton school district, police investigate "concerning screenshot" circulating on social media

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ken-Ton School District is addressing a "concerning screenshot" that the school said "is circulating on social media with a message of a threatening nature."

The district says the message did not come from anyone in the Ken-Ton School District or in Western New York "and was NOT pertaining to any students in our area."

TTPD has released the following statement:

"A Snapchat message containing a non-specific school threat has been circulating through numerous districts locally and in other states. This threat has been investigated and found to not be credible."

To read the full message from the district, click here.