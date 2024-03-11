Ken-Ton partners with 26 Shirts to rally behind 'Kelly Strong'

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lindbergh Elementary and 26 Shirts worked to sell a specially designed t-shirt to honor a physical education teacher who has been a part of the Ken-Ton school district for over two decades.

"It's the first job I got coming out of college and the only job I'll ever have," said Strong.

The money raised by during the two-week campaign was created to help for Strong's medical expenses. The beloved educator has been undergoing chemotherapy since December.

"I was getting all these tests done, and they tell me I have Lymphoma."

Ken-Ton School Mrs. Kelly Strong Support



The community of Ken-Ton rallied around Kelly and partnered with local business owner Del Reid to create a 'Kelly-Strong' design and received an overwhelming amount of support.

"We just provided the framework that they could use to raise for Kelly. She's touched a lot of lives," said Reid, owner of 26 Shirts.

A total of 673 shirts were sold, and Reid was able to surprise Kelly with a check during a special school assembly with all her students in attendance.

https://twitter.com/ktufsd/status/1764750272306262348

"My message to everyone would be, 'Thank you.'

With the ongoing support of her community, Kelly is happy to share that her health is progressing in the right direction, and she only has one chemotherapy session left.

"The doctors are telling me all my blood work and scans are looking really good. Everyone is really optimistic that I'm going to be able to kick this."

Lindbergh's teacher is expected to make her return in September.