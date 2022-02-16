Ken-Ton Memorial Day Parade set to make its return this year

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ken-Ton Memorial Day Parade is set to make its return this year after it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

The parade will take place May 30 at 11 a.m. on Delaware Avenue beginning in the Town of Tonawanda and continue south into the Village of Kenmore, onto Lincoln Boulevard and will end at Elmwood Avenue.

Parade Director Wayne Baumgartner, of the the Milton J Brounshidle American Legion Post, requests any community groups, marching bands, service/civic organizations, clubs, dance groups, Boy & Girl Scout Troops, fire departments and military reserve their place in the parade by emailing jcpretire@aol.com or calling 716-471-7140.

Organizers want to make this year’s parade the largest in its over 70 year history. The Grand Marshalls will be a group of WWII Veterans that were scheduled to be honored at the last year’s parade.