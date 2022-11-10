Ken-Ton holiday toy drive begins Nov. 10

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a holiday toy drive to benefit children in the Ken-Ton community this holiday season.
Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 9, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at one of the 15 collection sites listed below.
The gifts will go to children ages 0-12 in the Ken-Ton community.
Collection Sites:
- Aquatic and Fitness Center
- 1 Pool Plaza
- 876-7424
- BAC for Women
- 3157 Eggert Rd
- 348-3755
- Jefferson Youth Center
- 250 Athens Blvd
- 768-3077
- Highway Department
- 450 Woodward Ave
- 875-8822
- La Hacienda
- 900 Brighton Rd
- 832-3026
- Municipal Building
- 2919 Delaware Ave
- 877-8800
- Tonawanda Community F.C.U.
- 257 Highland Ave
- Tonawanda Police Department
- 1835 Sheridan Dr
- Village of Kenmore Police Department
- 2395 Elmwood Ave
- 875-1234
- Village of Kenmore DPW
- Elmwood & Mang
- Wastewater Plant
- 779 Two Mile Creek Road
- Water & Sewer Maintenance/Building Department
- 525 Belmont Ave
- 877-8801
- Water Treatment Plant
- 218 Aqua Lane
- 877-4453
- Youth, Parks & Recreation Office
- 299 Decatur Rd
- 831-1001
Unsure what to donate?
Organizers recommend gifts like sports equipment, art supplies, books, and stuffed animals.
You can also make gift card donations to stores like Target and Walmart.
Popular brands this year include: CoComelon, Bluey, Disney, Marvel, PAW Patrol, Jurassic Park, Baby Shark and Star Wars.