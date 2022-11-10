Ken-Ton holiday toy drive begins Nov. 10

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a holiday toy drive to benefit children in the Ken-Ton community this holiday season.

Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 9, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at one of the 15 collection sites listed below.

The gifts will go to children ages 0-12 in the Ken-Ton community.

Collection Sites:



Aquatic and Fitness Center

1 Pool Plaza 876-7424

BAC for Women

3157 Eggert Rd 348-3755

Jefferson Youth Center

250 Athens Blvd 768-3077

Highway Department

450 Woodward Ave 875-8822

La Hacienda

900 Brighton Rd 832-3026

Municipal Building

2919 Delaware Ave 877-8800

Tonawanda Community F.C.U.

257 Highland Ave

Tonawanda Police Department

1835 Sheridan Dr

Village of Kenmore Police Department

2395 Elmwood Ave 875-1234

Village of Kenmore DPW

Elmwood & Mang

Wastewater Plant

779 Two Mile Creek Road

Water & Sewer Maintenance/Building Department

525 Belmont Ave 877-8801

Water Treatment Plant

218 Aqua Lane 877-4453

Youth, Parks & Recreation Office

299 Decatur Rd 831-1001



Unsure what to donate?

Organizers recommend gifts like sports equipment, art supplies, books, and stuffed animals.

You can also make gift card donations to stores like Target and Walmart.

Popular brands this year include: CoComelon, Bluey, Disney, Marvel, PAW Patrol, Jurassic Park, Baby Shark and Star Wars.