BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ken-Ton Garden Tour is back this weekend, with 50 gardens on display.

The 19th annual event includes evening and day tours. The evening tours will be Friday and Saturday from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm. The day tours are Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

You can find a complete map of participating gardens and their descriptions on KenTonGardenTour.com.