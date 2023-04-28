Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence prepares for summer opening with so many adorable animals to see

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it's bunnies, lambs, sheep, horses, or ADORABLE little pigs. You name it, Kelkenberg Farms has a cute animal for any age to interact with. April 28 is a big day for the Clarence-based farm, as they open their doors to the public for their spring/summer season.

Here's a rundown of important dates and times to remember:



Starts April 28 - til the leaves fall

Hours are 10 am - 2 pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

10 am - 4 pm Saturday and Sunday

Activites include pony rides, hayrides, bounce pads, basketball, fun games, and of course seeing the animals

For more information on Kelkenberg Farm or if you want to buy tickets/season passes, click here.