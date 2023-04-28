Watch Now
Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence prepares for summer opening with so many adorable animals to see

Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 12:12:49-04

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it's bunnies, lambs, sheep, horses, or ADORABLE little pigs. You name it, Kelkenberg Farms has a cute animal for any age to interact with. April 28 is a big day for the Clarence-based farm, as they open their doors to the public for their spring/summer season.

Here's a rundown of important dates and times to remember:

  • Starts April 28 - til the leaves fall
  • Hours are 10 am - 2 pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
  • 10 am - 4 pm Saturday and Sunday
  • Activites include pony rides, hayrides, bounce pads, basketball, fun games, and of course seeing the animals

For more information on Kelkenberg Farm or if you want to buy tickets/season passes, click here.

