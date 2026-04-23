HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg homeowner says he is running out of options after spending three years trying to fix a growing sinkhole on his property.

"I've been trying to get help to no avail for three years," Tony Falsone wrote in an email to 7 News. "If you think this is a story worth covering and you can help, please do."

Falsone says it all started after roadwork was completed near his home along Route 5. Since then, the hole in his yard has continued to grow, swallowing soil, rocks and other material he has used in attempts to fill it.

"I've thrown everything I can at this hole, and it keeps eating everything," he said.

Falsone contacted the Town of Hamburg, the sewer authority and the highway department, even mailing letters to several officials.

"Nobody wants to take any responsibility," Falsone said. "They continue to treat me like a hot potato."

WATCH: 'Keeps eating everything': Hamburg homeowner says he's dealing with years-long sinkhole issue

'Keeps eating everything': Hamburg homeowner says he's dealing with years-long sinkhole issue

I reached out to Town of Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ed Hughes, who says the town is aware of the situation and wants to help. However, he adds that the issue falls outside the town's control because it involves a state highway.

According to Hughes, that leaves responsibility with the state.

A New York State Department of Transportation spokesperson said in a statement that the agency is aware of the issue and is in discussions with the town to determine how to address it. The spokesperson added that those discussions are ongoing and the department has no further comment at this time.

For Falsone, that response still leaves uncertainty.

"I just want to know what's causing it," he said.

Falsone has hired a plumber to try to resolve the issue, but believes it is not on his property. He now worries the problem could continue to worsen if no action is taken.

"We've seen this on the news before, where roads collapse," he said. "I'm not saying we're ready for that, but who knows?"

For now, Falsone says he is still waiting, hoping someone steps in before the situation gets worse.