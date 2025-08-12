BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 200 golfers attended the 38th annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia Monday morning.

Among them were ESPN's Chris Berman, actor Christopher McDonald, Buffalo Bills alum Don Beebe, Darryl Talley, Lou Piccone and Buffalo Bandits Chris Cloutier, Ian MacKay and Dhane Smith.

"To have everybody come back, and continue to come back each and every year, you don't need to send them an invite, they'll be back," said Jim Kelly.

The tournament supports the Kelly for Kids Foundation. This year, Kelly is giving back, as he and his family are dealing with another battle.

'Keep praying': Jim Kelly provides an update on the health of grandson, Beau

Last month, Jill and Jim Kelly announced the birth of their first grandson, Beau, who was born with complications. On Monday, Kelly addressed it for the first time.

"I think as of about a couple of hours ago, they took him off his medicine, and now it's a matter of time, wait, keep praying," said Kelly. "The overflowing of love and prayers that we've had from so many people is amazing. Praying he's going to reach those milestones, and keep going. So right now let's take it, day by day and keep praying."