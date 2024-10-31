'Keep Logan in your prayers': Niagara Wheatfield football player remains hospitalized after hard hit

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A high school football player remains in the hospital after he was injured during a game last week against Williamsville North High School.

17-year-old Logan Senik plays for Niagara Wheatfield. His mom Danielle told me that on Friday Logan was hit hard during a tackle, suffering internal bleeding and other injuries.

Danielle said she knew right away her son was injured.

"It was nasty," she told me. "You could tell it wasn't good so I mean I ran right on the field. He was screaming and I was like he's not OK, he's not OK and everyone's like relax Mom, relax."

Danielle said her son was in so much pain he couldn't speak and after going to one hospital he eventually ended up at ECMC.

"They were like we're calling an ambulance...his kidneys are bleeding...there's a pretty significant laceration and he's at risk of losing his kidney," Danielle said.

All of this happened the day after Logan's 17th birthday.

"I'm thinking he's 17 years old and he can't lose his kidney," said Danielle.

The mother of four continues to work but said she would rather be by her son in the hospital.

Danielle said they are grateful for all the support and wants people to keep Logan in their prayers.

"He's got a long road ahead of him. He really does. He's such a strong kid. He's headed in the right direction," Danielle told me.

A website has been set up for Logan's family for meals and donations.