‘Keep going and going': Celebration honors 100-year-old volunteer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a celebration in honor of Prince Whitstone who turned 100 years old and hasn’t stopped serving his community by volunteering for People Inc.

Prince goes to the senior companion program five days a week, four hours a day to help out.

“I always volunteer and that’s what keeps me going and I like it,” Prince says.

Others who work with him say seeing him gives them motivation.

“I wish I could live as long as he is and get around how he gets around,” says Madeline Paige, a volunteer of People Inc. “It’s unbelievable he doesn’t walk with a cane or a walker. He has a lot of spunk in him.

Senior Companion Program Coordinator of People Inc. Alissa Yax has worked closely with Prince for over eight years and she has built a close bond with him.

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Prince always goes above and beyond.

“He gets there early, he starts his volunteer shift at 9. He gets there at 8 o’clock puts us all to shame and he’s out wiping down tables,” she says. “Changing all of the garbage out and doing all of this extra stuff that nobody is really telling him to do and he’s really special.”

The CEO of People Inc. Anne McCaffrey says Prince has over 24 years volunteering and is amazed by his dedication.

“He has over 24 years of volunteering in the program. He goes out works with seniors in the community that needs companionship, friendship, somebody that visits them and really engages them,” she says. “I think he really said it well earlier. He said helping other people is helping me. So we should all strive to do that when we’re a hundred.”

Others are encouraging Prince to not stop his ambition.

“Prince, keep going and going. God is first and I think you know that,” says Tersea Thronton, a volunteer at People Inc.