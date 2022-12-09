Kaylee Krysztof notches 1,872 points to become Depew's all-time leading scorer

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a record that lasted more than two decades at Depew High School. Both boys and girls basketball players spent years working hard in an effort to beat it. However, Thursday night, the all-time record of 1,585 set by Jen Feher in 2000, was shattered.

"We have this quote of all or nothing and that's putting everything into every practice everyday," said McKenzie Bezon, Girls Basketball Head Coach. "Giving your teammates, yourself and coaches everything you got everyday."

And with a few quick plays in the first quarter and a sweet step back jumper, Kaylee Krysztof became Depew's new all-time leading scorer.

"Oh, I'm so excited," said Kaylee Krysztof, Senior Captain at Depew High School. "My parents, my grandma, all their friends, most the people you see around have gone here. So knowing my name will forever be up on that wall is great.

1,585 points was the score to beat and it was no surprise to the fans at the girls varsity season opener, that Krysztof was the one to beat it. She's been playing on varsity since the 7th grade and notched her first 1,000 points by 9th.

"I couldn't imagine anyone else doing it," said Bezon. "The time and energy she puts into her game is unbelievable."

"My trainer is right over there," said Krysztof. "He works with me 2 to 3 times a week for the past 6 years. My dad rebounds for me every game and during like week nights. Sometimes at midnight we're going to the boys club to shoot. So it definitely took a lot of hard work."

With support from her family, coaches and the previous all-time record holder, it's clear to see this achievement is just the beginning.

"I'm very proud of her, happy for her," said Jennifer Cohen, previous record holder. "This is just a small part of a really great college career that's ahead of her still."

With 7 college offers on the table, Krysztof told 7 News she's looking forward to lacing up at Binghamton University.

"Coach Ord is literally one of my favorite people in the world," said Krysztof. "She actually offered me on my first phone call with her. I know a couple other players and it just seemed like I clicked really well with the coaches and the team so it's definitely the school for me."

With 1,872 points already in the book after tonight, it's clear to see the game of basketball and this absolutely lights out shooter go hand in hand.

"It's always been there for me," said Krysztof. "It's kind of like a release when I'm feeling down. It's always something I can look forward to."