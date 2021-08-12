Kayakers rescued after getting lost in Zoar Valley

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gowanda Fire Department says it rescued a group of kayakers that got lost in Zoar Valley.

Crews were called out to the area of 10112 Valentine Flats Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire chief told 7 Eyewitness News four people were kayaking on Cattaraugus Creek when they got lost after it got dark.

Dispatchers used the GPS signal to help pinpoint the group's location.

The chief said the group started a fire and "hunkered down" while they waited for rescue crews to help them out of the gorge.

None of the four people were hurt, but we're told one had minor hypothermia and another did not have shoes.

Rescue crews brought shoes in so that person could hike out.