BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Katt Williams announced Friday that his "The Dark Matter Tour" will come to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this October.

The tour will be in town for just one night, on Saturday, October 7.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

You can visit the Ticketmaster site to find ticket information and learn more about the tour.