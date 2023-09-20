Kane Brown bringing the 'In the Air Tour' to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in April 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Award-winning singer-songwriter Kane Brown has announced the 2024 "In the Air Tour" which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on April 6.

Brown will be joined by special guests Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

The tour begins in March and wraps up in September with five major stadium shows.

You can register now at kanebrownmusic.com for artist pre-sale which begins October 3 at 10 a.m. and continues through October 4 at 10 p.m. A KeyBank Center presale will take place on October 4 from noon through 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 5 at 10 a.m.

