Kaleida hospital workers begin union contract negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the largest union contracts in Western New York is set to expire at the end of May. The contract between CWA and 11-99 SEIU Communications and Kaleida Health currently covers nearly 8,000 hospital workers in WNY, including Buffalo General and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Wednesday was the first day the two sides met to discuss a new contract.

Union members said they were paying close attention when the CWA went on strike at Mercy Hospital in the fall of 2021. They want more better pay and better staffing.

“That's an area which we look to achieve and surpass,” Jim Scordato the vice president of 1199SEIU. He said the plan is to avoid a strike and reach an agreement.

In a statement from Kaleida Health, it said:

“We are committed to negotiating in good faith and reaching an agreement on a contract that rewards our workforce, helps preserve jobs, improves our healthcare services, and strengthens Kaleida Health for the long term.”

