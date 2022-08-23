Kaleida Health workers to hold strike authorization vote in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health workers are set to hold a strike authorization vote from September 13 to September 15.
The workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (1199SEIU), announced in July that they would not extend their contract past the July 31 deadline following two previous extensions. The unions cited strong progress made in bargaining and the plan to meet five days a week with Kaleida to reach a fair contract.
On August 18 the workers held an informational picket outside of Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital. A release from the unions said it was "calling out critical staffing shortages jeopardizing patient care."
According to the unions, a yes vote authorizing a strike does not mean they will go on strike but they will have the power to do so.
“We want to take care of our patients, our families, and our community, but short staffing is a huge problem at Kaleida right now. The last thing that we want to do is strike. Workers across Kaleida facilities are seeing their colleagues leave due to low wages, inadequate staffing, and a lack of respect on the job. Improving this working environment is Kaleida’s responsibility and they can start by agreeing to a contract that finally addresses what members have been demanding for months. It is our goal to reach an agreement that we can take back to our membership to ratify, but we are still far apart on the economics and safe staffing levels. Yesterday, our joint bargaining committee unanimously voted to ask our membership for a strike authorization vote. Our committee is united to fight for safe staffing levels and fair wage increases that will help to recruit and retain the local workers we desperately need."
Kaleida Health issued the following statement in response to the announcement of the strike authorization vote:
“Kaleida Health, 1199SEIU and CWA continue to make significant progress with our collective bargaining efforts as we enter week 23 of negotiations. The informational picket held late last week has not impeded the progress we’ve made with the unions and does not change our goal of finalizing a new labor contract.
“As an organization, we remain committed to reclaiming our position as market leaders in wages, benefits and staffing levels and will continue to negotiate the best possible agreement for our employees. Our current proposed economic package already accomplishes each of these objectives and will put the organization on firm footing to continue providing excellent patient care and meeting the healthcare needs of all Western New Yorkers.
“We understand that CWA and 1199SEIU’s bargaining team has chosen to hold a strike authorization vote among its membership. While the unions have said that a strike authorization vote will help put “pressure” on Kaleida Health,” we are fully aware of the importance of these negotiations to bargaining unit employees and the organization alike.
“Important to note, a vote by the CWA and 1199SEIU membership to authorize a strike does not necessarily mean that a strike is inevitable. That said, we firmly believe that a strike will cause significant and longstanding harm to Kaleida Health and the community in general. This harm would include the financial condition of Kaleida Health, which is already fragile and thereby put into jeopardy the financial ability of the organization to pay for that which has been offered to date.
“In addition, we have been in contact with the New York State Department of Health to ensure their awareness and review of our contingency plans. Patient access will remain paramount as the community will depend on us to continue providing vital healthcare services no matter the duration or location of a potential work stoppage.”