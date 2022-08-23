Kaleida Health workers to hold strike authorization vote in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health workers are set to hold a strike authorization vote from September 13 to September 15.

The workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (1199SEIU), announced in July that they would not extend their contract past the July 31 deadline following two previous extensions. The unions cited strong progress made in bargaining and the plan to meet five days a week with Kaleida to reach a fair contract.

On August 18 the workers held an informational picket outside of Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital. A release from the unions said it was "calling out critical staffing shortages jeopardizing patient care."

According to the unions, a yes vote authorizing a strike does not mean they will go on strike but they will have the power to do so.

“We want to take care of our patients, our families, and our community, but short staffing is a huge problem at Kaleida right now. The last thing that we want to do is strike. Workers across Kaleida facilities are seeing their colleagues leave due to low wages, inadequate staffing, and a lack of respect on the job. Improving this working environment is Kaleida’s responsibility and they can start by agreeing to a contract that finally addresses what members have been demanding for months. It is our goal to reach an agreement that we can take back to our membership to ratify, but we are still far apart on the economics and safe staffing levels. Yesterday, our joint bargaining committee unanimously voted to ask our membership for a strike authorization vote. Our committee is united to fight for safe staffing levels and fair wage increases that will help to recruit and retain the local workers we desperately need." - Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU Vice-President for WNY Hospitals

Kaleida Health issued the following statement in response to the announcement of the strike authorization vote: