Kaleida Health responds to mass shooting at Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Amid the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, Kaleida Health has released a statement:

"Immediately after it occurred, we were in contact with Kaleida Health Security, Buffalo Police, NFTA Police, the Mayor's Office, AMR ambulance, ECMC, our labor partners 1199SEIU & CWA1168, Tops Markets ownership, Congressman Brian Higgins as well as Senator Tim Kennedy to gather information and understand any impact this may have on our organization -- in particular, any possible trauma victims being transported to the emergency room."

The shooting at Tops took place less than two miles from Buffalo General Medical Center, Gates Vascular Institute, and Oishei Children's Hospital. At this time, no victims of the shooting have been transported to Buffalo General Medical Center or Oishei Children’s Hospital.

"We have increased the Kaleida Health Security presence around the entire Medical Campus to ensure comfort and safety for all of our employees, particularly staff coming in for shift change."

If an escort is needed to any of Kaleida's facilities you are asked to call (716) 859-5442.

"The situation remains under investigation, and information is still coming in. That said, the entire Kaleida Health organization offers its thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the community at large.”