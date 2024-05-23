Kaleida Health offers free mammograms on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health is providing free mammograms on Buffalo's East Side this week for anyone ages 40 years old or older.

The organization's free mammography van is located at the Tops Friendly Market parking lot on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the American Cancer Society, black women are four percent less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, compared to white women. However, their risk of dying from breast cancer is 40% higher.

Meantime, the rate of breast cancer in black men is 52% higher than it is in white men.

7 News spoke with Kaleida Health who says screening is an essential part of taking care of our neighbors.

"The education, the screening is just so important and some single leading factor that can eliminate if not reduce the risk of mortality associated with breast cancer," Dr. Stuti Tambar MD, Kaleida Health oncologist said.

The free mammography fan will offer screenings today from 9a.m. to 5p.m., and 9a.m until 11:30a.m. tomorrow.

Be sure to bring your ID and no registration is required.