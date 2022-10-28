Watch Now
Kaleida Health impacted by a regional phone outage

Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 28, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health announced it has been impacted by a regional phone outage.

It made the announcement in a social media post around 8 a.m. on Friday and said when calling into some locations you may receive a message that you reached Buffalo General Medical Center, you should remain on the line and an operator will direct you.

"Kaleida Health has been impacted by a regional phone outage. When calling into some of our locations you may receive a message that you have reached Buffalo General Medical Center. Please stay on the line and our operators will redirect you to your intended destination."

