Kaleida Health and 26 Shirts announce partnership to benefit Mother/Baby Unit at Millard Fillmore Suburban

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kaleida Health Foundation and 26 Shirts announced a partnership on the ‘Born to Be’ collection to benefit the Mother/Baby Unit at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

The collection includes a t-shirt, hat, hoodie and onesie with the ‘Born to Be’ logo and can be purchased here.

We are so excited for this new partnership to give some much-needed support to the Mother/Baby Unit. They bring 3,000 babies into our community each year on average. Donations will help ensure the unit has the most updated technology and equipment to provide the exceptional care in a comforting environment for the moms who deliver there. - Carol Horton, vice president for the Kaleida Health Foundation