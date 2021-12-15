Juvenile charged in connection with social media threat in Sweet Home School District

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A juvenile has been charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with a social media threat in the Sweet Home School District, according to Amherst police.

The charge is in connection with a threat made on social media Sunday, the district released a statement Monday that said in part "at no time was the safety of our students, faculty or staff in danger. We take any threat against the district seriously. We thank the Amherst Police Department for their diligence in this matter to invalidate the threat."

You can read the full statement below:

Overnight, the Sweet Home Central School District was notified by the Amherst Police Department of a social media threat that was made against the district. Acting immediately, the Amherst Police Department, working in collaboration with the district, identified the individuals responsible for the threat and took swift action to resolve the situation. Sweet Home will operate as normal today. At no time was the safety of our students, faculty or staff in danger. We take any threat against the district seriously. We thank the Amherst Police Department for their diligence in this matter to invalidate the threat. Out of caution, the APD will provide extra patrols around the district throughout the day. We thank all of you for time and patience and if anything further develops, we will inform you as soon as possible. We hope everyone has a great day.

Police said the juvenile will be referred to Erie County Family Court to answer the charges.